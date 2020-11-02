SS Rajamouli Targeted by Telangana BJP Leaders Over Representation of Komaram Bheem in RRR: Report

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has come under the radar over the representation of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the upcoming film. The director was reportedly threatened by Telangana BJP leaders for showing Bheem wearing a skull cap. It started after the character poster and video of Jr NTR, who plays Bheem in the film, was released last week. Towards the end of the video, the actor is shown wearing a skull cap.

Bandi Sanjay, who is an MP from Karimnagar constituency mentioned the scene while addressing a public meeting in Dubbaka, reports New Indian Express. “Komaram Bheem led a heroic fight against the Asaf Jahi dynasty and featuring him in a skull cap is not acceptable. Can Rajamouli make a film casting Owaisi with a vermilion and a saffron kanduva? If you release the movie (RRR) with the same scenes, BJP Karyakartas will obstruct its release,” he was quoted as saying.

Slamming Rajamouli, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu warned the filmmaker of dire consequences. “Portraying a tribal leader with soorma, skull cap and kurta pyjama is incorrect. Komaram Bheem sacrificed his life for the rights of Adivasis and fought against the Nizam’s rule. If Rajamouli is not going to change the look of Jr NTR, we will not even hesitate to burn down theatres,” the report quoted him as saying.

In another report by News Minute, Soyam Bapu said, "If you (Rajamouli) continue with ‘let Adivasis do whatever they want, I will do whatever I want’ kind of attitude, you will have to face serious consequences.”

Here's the post in question:

The mega-budget film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Alia Bhatt, and international artistes Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody. The period drama narrates a fictitious tale set in 1920s pre-independent era is based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

RRR is set for a 2021 release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.