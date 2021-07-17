SS Rajamouli to Stick with October Release of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s big budget period spectacle RRRhas suffered a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic as the movie shooting was forced to shut down. Recently, in June, news arrived that only a couple of song sequences are left to be shot and dubbing in two languages is also complete.

Now, we hear that while other filmmakers who have big budget movies on their hands are waiting to release films in cinema halls or opting the digital way, Rajamouli is planning to stick to the October release of RRR in cinema halls.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source in the matter as saying, “SS Rajamouli is the biggest director of Indian cinema at the moment and he doesn’t want his image to go for a toss by being among those filmmakers, whose big budget spectacles keep getting delayed. He is a thorough professional, who follows all the timelines seriously. In-fact, he was clear to the distributors about delivering the first cut of RRR by August and he will do that with ease as a major chunk of film is already edited and locked with VFX."

While RRR is confirmed for an opening on October 13, as announced earlier, the only way it could be delayed again is if the Covid cases spike up again leading to lockdown like situation in multiple states of India. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles and is among the most awaited films in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here