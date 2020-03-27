SS Rajamouli ‘Trolled’ By Jr NTR and Ram Charan for Delaying Release of RRR First Look

SS Rajamouli, who had released the motion poster of his upcoming film RRR a couple of days back, is now being harmlessly trolled by the actors of the film itself.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan, two actors who have pivotal roles in RRR, had fun on social media at the director’s expense for the delay in unveiling Ram Charan’s look from the film.

The reveal was supposed to take place on Friday noon as a birthday gift for Ram Charan.

Jr NTR had announced that a digital gift for Ram Charan would be out at 10 am, but later tweeted notifying fans of the delay. He claimed he had sent it to Rajamouli for approval the previous night.

Jr NTR tweeted, "Sorry brother @AlwaysRamCharan. I sent your gift to Jakkanna @ssrajamouli last night for his opinion. Being Rajamouli, you know how it goes. Small delay.."

https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1243393605185581058?s=20

Ram Charan who recently made his Twitter debut promptly replied, "What!! You sent it to HIM!!? Will I get it today??"

https://twitter.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1243399858356023302?s=20

In a hilarious back and forth, Jr NTR replied to Charan's tweet stating that the video would be out at 4 pm.





Yes bro @AlwaysRamCharan . Just checked with Jakkana @ssrajamouli . He's saying 4pm for sure ‍♂️ https://t.co/3hk0PLedOw

— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2020

The Baahubali director finally unveiled the look around 4 pm on Twitter. “If there is anyone who can describe my Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan in the best way, it can only be my Bheem @tarak9999.. Here it is... Introducing Ramaraju to you...,” Rajamouli wrote.

https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli/status/1243485613120032769?s=20

RRR which stands for Rise Revolt Revenge also marks the debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in South cinema. It is scheduled to be released on January 8 next year.

