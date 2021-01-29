SS Rajamouli Unveils First Look of RRR Heroine Olivia Morris on Her Birthday

South filmmaker have a trend of making important revelations and film announcements on the birthdays of their stars. That extends to actors from other industries if they are working in a south production. British actress Olivia Morris is a part of the upcoming magnum opus RRR, and her first look was unveiled by director SS Rajamouli on her birthday.

Olivia is playing a pivotal role in his upcoming film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). She will play Jennifer in the movie set in pre-independence India. Rajamouli revealed Olivia's look in a tweet:

Olivia is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. According to IMDb, this is her first film. She has appeared in a single episode of a mini-series called 7 Trails in 7 Days.

Olivia was roped in after Rajamouli's original choice, British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, opted out of RRR citing “unavoidable circumstances”. Olivia is reportedly playing Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem’s romantic interest.

Set in 1920s India, RRR is a fictionalized account of the adventures of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. RRR is due in cinemas on October 13, 2021.