SS Rajamouli Was Impressed With Alia Bhatt's Performance in Raazi, Cast Her in RRR

Ace director SS Rajamouli, who is known for casting his artistes wisely, says he was thoroughly impressed with Alia Bhatt’s performance in Raazi and that is what made him pick her for the important role of Sita in his upcoming pan-Indian film RRR.

Talking to IANS, Rajamouli said, “I have two super forces in the film — fire and water — Ram and Bheem, who are very strong and who are exclusive in nature. For me, the character of Sita is very soft, very fragile on the outside. But inside, she is so strong that she would be able to rein in these forces.

“I saw Raazi and I was impressed with her (Alia’s) performance. I was impressed by how a simple woman could do things much beyond her capacity. So, when we figured out the characterisation of Sita, everybody’s choice was Alia. I knew Alia was interested in doing a role in my film but I did not know if she would be interested in playing a cameo. But when we asked her, she immediately jumped in joy without any hesitation," he said.

In the film, Alia is playing Sita, wife of Alluri Sitaram Raj portrayed by Ram. It is her first Tollywood film. After the trailer launch of RRR on December 9, the film’s star cast and director Rajamouli are busy promoting their film and holding back-to-back media interactions. The actor may not be seen speaking much in the trailer, but on screen, she will be seen speaking dialogues in Telugu.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris. The much-awaited film is releasing in theatres on January 7, 2022.

(With IANS inputs)

