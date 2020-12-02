SS Rajamouli Wraps up Major Action Sequence of RRR in 50 Days of Night Shoot

Director SS Rajamouli has wrapped up a major action sequence of the upcoming magnum opus RRR over a course of 50 days. The film's team revealed on Twitter that the action sequence schedule was completed in 50 days of night shoot. The tweet also said that they are starting the next schedule of the project which will be shot in some exotic locations.

The update was shared alongwith a time lapse video from the sets of the film. "Goodbye winter nights! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot. Andddd nowww. Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations (sic)," read the tweet.

Goodbye winter nights!!!Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot...Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/MZnoQ0PcgN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 30, 2020

Last month the film's social media handle had shared some clips during the night shoot for the film. The caption said, "No one can escape the cold winds with out these on set heaters. Throwback to last week's midnight shoots! #RRRDiaries #RRRMovie."

No one can escape the cold winds with out these on set heaters Throwback to last week's midnight shoots! #RRRDiaries #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bFmYqC9low — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 16, 2020

The movie's twitter handle keeps fans updated about the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. It's a a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt feature in cameos in the film.