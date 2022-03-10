SS Rajamouli's RRR: Alia Bhatt Charged This Much For Her Role

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The movie, scheduled to hit the theatres on March 25, is expected to be a box office hit. The movie is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era. As per reports, RRR has been made at a whopping budget of 400 crores. For their roles in RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were reportedly each paid Rs 45 crore.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who appear in cameo roles in the film, have been given Rs 9 crore and Rs 25 crore, respectively for their roles, the report added.

According to the reports, Rajamouli owns a 30 percent share of RRR’s profits, while the film’s producer, D.V.V Danayya, owns the rest. The producers are said to have already made a profit of Rs 300 crores before the film’s release.

The film’s initial pre-release business was said to be 400 crores, but the revised pre-release business was later revealed to be 890 crores, the biggest for any Indian film to date. Domestic theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were reported to be worth Rs 165 crores. Lyca Productions paid Rs 48 crore for the theatrical distribution rights of the film in Tamil Nadu. The contract for the theatre release rights in North India was said to be Rs. 140 crore. Kerala and Karnataka theatrical rights were sold for 15 crores and 45 crores respectively. Phars FIlms bought the overseas rights for 70 crores.

The fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries Seetharamaraju ( played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem ( played by Jr NTR) will be depicted in RRR, which promises to be visually stunning. The multilingual magnum opus will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and principal photography taking place in November 2018. The film was shot mostly in India, with a few scenes shot in Ukraine and Bulgaria.

