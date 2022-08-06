SS Rajamouli’s RRR All Set For World Television Premiere On Star Maa

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. The magnum opus grossed more than Rs 1100 at the worldwide box office. After enthralling the audience in the theatres and OTT platforms, now, RRR is all set to entertain people on Television.

Reports suggest that the magnum opus is all set to premiere on the popular Telugu channel Star Maa on August 14. The Hindi version of the film will premiere at Zee Cinema on the same day at 8 PM. The upcoming television premiere of RRR has generated tremendous buzz on social media.

RRR has an engrossing premise and offers a grand visual spectacle to the audience. Set in the early 1920s, the film’s premise revolves around two patriotic men who fight against the British officials.

RRR boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. In fact, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have emerged as pan-India heroes after RRR. The film marked Alia and Ajay Telugu debut. Ajay’s character is considered as the soul of the fim. He plays Ram Charan’s father.

The period drama has received glowing reviews from the audience and critics alike.

RRR is widely available on several OTT platforms as well. RRR’s Hindi version is streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, the film’s Tamil and Telugu versions can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5, respectively.

The Ram Charan, Jr. NTR starrer has become the only non-English film to trend globally for 10 consecutive weeks on Netflix.

