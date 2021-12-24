SS Rajamouli's RRR Breaks USA Pre-sales Box Office Collection Records

Director SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is one of the most-awaited films for early next year. The film, starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement.

The team of the film is attending promotional events and visiting TV shows to maintain the hype around the project. And the craze of high-octane action stunts is not just limited to India. The ticket sale of the film is breaking all the records in the USA.

The makers of the film are all set to release the film in over 1,000 multiplexes in the US to bring back the glory of Indian cinema to the overseas audience. Overseas movie distributor companies – Sarigama Cinemas and Raftar Creations – are jointly distributing the movie in the USA.

Both Sarigama Cinemas and Raftar Creations have announced that the pre-booking of the tickets has been opened in the USA. The moviegoers are purchasing the tickets in record numbers. In separate tweets, the distributor companies announced that the pre-bookings for the premiere of RRR in the USA have crossed USD 1 million, making it the first Indian film to achieve this feat.

The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on December 9, and they have been attending promotional events and press conferences to talk about their film. Post Baahubali’s success, director SS Rajamouli has become a nationwide name. He is known for breaking many records, and makers are hoping to set new ones with the release of RRR.

RRR is all set to release worldwide on January 7, 2022. The film is estimated to have been made on a staggering budget of Rs 400 crores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.