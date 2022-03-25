SS Rajamouli’s RRR Hit Theatres Today. Fans Fight Over Tickets

SS Rajamouli’s RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt - is making noise for all the right reasons. From songs to powerful star cast, the film has checked all the boxes. The epic action-saga stars Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The project also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. It also marks their Telugu debut.

Reportedly, the film is expected to hit 4,000 screens across India. And, with its worldwide release, fans in large numbers have made their way to the theatres. Now, in the latest turn of events, a fight broke out at Kuppam municipality, in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. It started after the organisers printed some community leaders’ photos on the movie tickets. Cine goers got angry over the fact that only Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr’s photos should have been on the tickets.

Fans also caused damage to a theatre at Srikalahasti, Andhra Pradesh. Fans have been outraged over the fact that why tickets are being sold offline rather than online. They went on a rampage smashing the doors and windows of theatres.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RRR has reportedly earned 400 crore from its pre-business earnings. The film, as per previous reports, was made on a budget of 330 crore, excluding the remunerations of the star cast and crew.

Apart from Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ovais Singstar, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and others are also part of this film. Ajay Devgn’s role is touted as the soul of the film. Alia will be seen playing Sita. The film has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam

Vijayendra Prasad has penned the story for this film. M.M. Keeravani has composed music for this film. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has penned lyrics for this film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.