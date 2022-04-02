SS Rajamouli's RRR Is The 5th Most Earning Movie On Second Friday, The Kashmir Files Remains On Top

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is breaking all records at the box office. On Saturday, Box Office India reported that the Hindi version of RRR earned Rs 13.25 crore on its second Friday taking its total collection to Rs 146 crore. This means that the Hindi version of the film saw a jump of 10% in its earnings in comparison to what it collected on Thursday. With this, RRR (Hindi) has beaten Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, and Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani that had collected Rs 12.35 crore, Rs 12.09 crore, and Rs 12 crore respectively on their second Fridays.

RRR (Hindi) is now the 5th top second Friday grosser of all time. However, on the top of the list is Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files which was released on March 11 this year. The Kashmir Files had earned Rs 19.92 crore on its second Friday. For the unversed, The Kashmir Files depicted the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles. Check out the top 5 earning movies on the second Friday of all time:

The Kashmir Files - Rs 19.92 Crore

Bahubali 2 - Rs 19.81 crore

Dangal Rs 17.84 crore

PK - 14.52 crore

RRR Rs 13.25 crore

Meanwhile, in just a week of its release, RRR has collected over Rs 700 crore worldwide. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s gross box office collection after week one is Rs 710 crore worldwide. Of this, the film has collected Rs 560 crore in India. “‘RRR’ IS UNSTOPPABLE, UNSHAKEABLE… *#Worldwide* Week 1 Gross BOC: ₹ 710 cr… *#India* Gross BOC: ₹ 560 cr… Next to #Baahubali2. #RRR #RRRMovie," the trade analyst tweeted.

For the unversed, RRR was released on March 25. It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and working towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

