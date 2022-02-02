SS Rajamouli’s RRR Release Date Disappoints Fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Teja

Several producers and filmmakers across the states were forced to postpone the release of their movies in recent months due to the rising Covid-19 cases. SS Rajamouli’s most anticipated film RRR has been one of those projects. The craze of this film can be gauged from the fact that it has done a business of Rs 500 crore even before its release. Initially, Rajamouli had decided that the film would be released on March 18 or April 28. However, the makers of the film, on February 1, announced that the movie will be released on March 25.

This announcement comes as a happy news for the fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. However, the fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Teja are not happy with this.

Fans of Sivakarthikeyan started trolling SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, on Twitter after the new release date was confirmed in a tweet. Sivakarthikeyan had decided to release his film Don on March 25. However, with the announcement of Rajamouli’s film, Sivakarthikeyan will have to reconsider his decision. This has infuriated the fans of Sivakarthikeyan.

Similarly, Ravi Teja has also postponed the release of his film Rama Rao On Duty after the new release date of RRR was confirmed.

The period drama, RRR, has already created hype in the market, and it is one of the much awaited films. The film will be released in multiple languages across many states. Both Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Teja would not like a clash with this big budget film at the box office.

When Rajamouli was making films in Telugu, he was not taken seriously by many in the industry. However, after Baahubali, Rajamouli’s work enjoys pan India popularity. Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Teja obviously would not want the business of their films to be affected due to Rajamouli’s project. This is the reason both stars have decided to postpone their films.

Sivakarthikeyan’s fans are quite angry due to the fact that their beloved actor had attended the prerelease event of RRR in Chennai. They cannot come to terms with this decision by Rajamouli.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.