SS Rajamouli's RRR, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Gets New Release Date; Details Inside

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will hit the theatres on March 25. And, it is official! The much-awaited period action film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, finally has its release date after several coronavirus-induced delays.

The news has been shared by RRR’s official Twitter account. The makers shared a poster featuring the release date of the film with a Tweet, “#RRRonMarch25th, 2022… FINALISED! #RRRMovie”

In the Tweet, the makers confirmed that the release date has been finalised — and the film will premiere on March 25.

The release of RRR had been pushed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After it was postponed from January 7, the makers had announced two possible dates — March 17 and April 28. They stated that if the pandemic situation gets better, and all theatrical restrictions are lifted, the movie will be released either on March 18 or on April 28.

With RRR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will mark their Telugu debut. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film will release in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments, RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

Earlier, during pre-release promotional activities, the promos and posters of the film were unveiled, and it had received a huge response from the audience. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were highly appreciated for their looks.

After delivering the Baahubali franchise, Rajamouli is now looking forward to RRR.

