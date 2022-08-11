SS Rajamouli's RRR Television Premiere Date Announced

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, had a phenomenal box office run, grossing hundreds of crores worldwide. The period action-drama is all set to premiere on small screens on the eve of Independence Day, after a successful run at the theatres. The Telugu version will premiere on Star Maa, on August 14, while the Hindi version will premiere on Zee Cinema on the same day.

The television premiere date of RRR was announced on the channels’ respective Twitter accounts. Zee Cinema’s tweet read, “Naacho-Naacho ke dhun par ab jhum uthega poora Hindustan! Manaiye Azaadi ke 75 Saal, Apne Poore Parivar ke Saath aur dekhiye RRR, Sunday, 14th August at 8 PM, on Zee Cinema.”

On the other hand, Star Maa’s tweet read, “RRR…COMING SOON… RRR On Star Maa.”

Previously, RRR debuted on two OTT platforms. While the Telugu version is available on ZEE5, the Hindi version is available on Netflix. The period drama, which is loosely based on the story of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, was released in theatres around the world on March 24. The film is said to have grossed around ₹1000 crore at the box office. It was also well received by the global audience.

According to Indian Express, in an interview with Russo Brothers, SS Rajamouli spoke about the western audience’s reaction to the film and expressed, “I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a western film. I never had faith in myself. So, when it was released on Netflix and people began watching it, word-of-mouth began to spread as critics began to give positive reviews. I was pleasantly surprised, and it would not have been possible without Netflix, for which I am grateful.”

