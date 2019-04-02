LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to be shot in Maharashtra and Gujarat

'RRR' is a period action-drama which will feature a heavy star cast like NTR Junior, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' to be shot in Maharashtra and Gujarat
'RRR' is a period action-drama which will feature a heavy star cast like NTR Junior, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead roles.
Loading...
One of the most awaited films, SS Rajamouli's RRR will be shot at real locations across the nation, unlike Baahubali which was shot in a grand set.

The director's next, RRR will be produced by DVV Danayya. The RRR team has already started their preparation with full swing. The actors will have an extensive Gujrat-Maharashtra schedule. Rajamouli will work on his 10-day schedule in Gujarat then fly down to Pune for another 20-day schedule.

SS Rajamouli recently revealed that RRR will be a PAN India project and will be shot at multiple locations. The director said, "Unlike Baahubali, RRR is getting shot at various real locations and Rajamouli is building huge sets at real locations."

After Alia Bhatt expressed her desire to work with the prolific filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The director roped her in for the much talked about upcoming film RRR. The actress recently shared that she feels grateful that the director has opted to work her in his next project RRR.

RRR is a grand periodic action-drama which will feature a heavy star cast like NTR Junior, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead roles.

Rajamouli is planning to wrap up the film by the end of the year. At the press meet, which was held a couple of days ago, the team announced that RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram