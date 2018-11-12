SS Rajamouli's RRR to have 'Baahubali' Technicians. Deets Inside

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli launched his next Telugu film RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan at a grand event in Hyderabad. The launch was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others.While the plot and genre of the film have not been announced yet, it is expected that it is going to be an action-packed movie. However, the presence of Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and above all Rajamouli's direction, give ample hints about the genre of the film.According to the reports, Rajamouli will repeat most of the ‘Baahubali’ technicians in RRR. Social media is abuzz with snippets from the launch event. A tweet from DOP KK Senthil Kumar highlighting the name of crew members of the film has also been shared widely.The tweet, reveals, MM Keeravani is composing the music of the film while KK Senthil Kumar is handling the camera. Other than that, the crew consists of SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad as screenwriter, K Srinivasa Mohan as VFX supervisor and Sabu Cyril as the head of production design.The film has an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore and it marks the first-time collaboration of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget."The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs 300 crore," he said.Apparently, both NTR and Ram Charan signed the project without listening to the script. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.