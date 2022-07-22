SS Rajamouli's RRR to Now Hit Theatres in Japan; Know Release Date

S S Rajamouli’s multi-starrer RRR is one of the biggest hits of the year 2022. And now, the film is all set to hit the theatres in Japan. On Thursday, the makers of the film shared the news with the fans. RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, will release in Japan on October 21, 2022.

The makers of the film wrote, “Delighted to announce that RRR movie is releasing in Japan on 21st Oct, 2022. RRR in Japan.”

RRR broke all the records and collected more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. The pan-India film released in March 2022. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shreya Saran, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson playing key roles.

RRR is set in the 1920s and is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharamaraju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). From the storyline, and picturisation to songs, everything about the film was a large-scale affair. The film received a great response not just from the Indian audience and celebrities but global celebrities were also seen praising the film.

Hollywood film Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson watched the movie with his family on the occasion of his birthday and heaped praises. He wrote, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched RRR movie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022

Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts also praised the film and tweeted, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movies into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple of days later.”

Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later. pic.twitter.com/XT4YvpEQZn — Jon Spaihts (@jonspaihts) July 10, 2022

S S Rajamouli’s RRR was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in March. The release date of the film was pushed many times due to the global pandemic. The film is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

