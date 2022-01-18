SS Rajamouli's RRR to Release on Eid 2022? Official Announcement Soon | Exclusive

Restrictions have been imposed on public crowded areas amid increasing cases of corona in the country. Cinema halls have either been closed or are operating at 50 per cent capacity in many states of the country. Due to this, many films releasing in early 2022 were postponed. SS Rajamouli’s film RRR was also scheduled to release on January 7. The audience was eagerly waiting for the Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt starrer, but due to the ongoing pandemic, RRR had to be postponed a few days before its release.

According to a source, the makers are now looking for a festival date and planning to release the film on Eid 2022. “The cases across the country are decreasing. Producers of many films are hopeful that the situation will improve and probably be back to normal by March. RRR is a major tent-pole film. It’s a high-budget film, and the producers do not want to take chances, as they want to make sure they get good returns. The pre-release promotions have created a lot of buzz across the country. The makers are therefore planning to release the film on April 29, which is the Eid weekend. The makers are looking at the situation and will then decided and make an official announcement."

The source adds that if the producers take a call to release the film on April 29, it will clash with Ajay Devgn directorial Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan and also Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti2. “All three are big-budget films and if they plan to release on the same day, it will be a hug loss for producers, exhibitors and distributors. While a lot of films have been postponed and the new release date announcements are expected soon, Eid surely looks a bit crowded and it will be a wait and watch game as to who blinks first," adds the source.

It was earlier reported that due to the delay, Rajamouli and his writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad have started working on the script of their next film featuring Mahesh Babu in lead. “The duo have started the process of locking the idea and screenplay draft of their next with Mahesh Babu. The film is apparently going to be a jungle-based adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones,” revealed a source close to the development.

