SS Rajamouli's RRR To Soon Enter The Much-Coveted Rs 200-Crore Club. Check Details

RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has joined the coveted club of South Indian movies that have enjoyed great success at the Hindi box office. The SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is all set to enter the exclusive club of movies that have collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

RRR minted over Rs 75 crore in its opening weekend alone. The Hindi version of RRR has already overtaken Baahubali’s lifetime business in Week 1. With an estimated Rs 190 crore already in its kitty, the film is expected to comfortably sail past the collections made by Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and breach the Rs 200 crore mark on Wednesday.

For a long time, films from the south did not enjoy much success in the Hindi circuit. But films like 2.0, Baahubali and Saaho altered the trend. Hindi speaking audiences began to appreciate South dramas. Here are all the movies, apart from RRR, with blockbuster opening weekend and tremendous box office success.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was truly on a rampage at the box office and earned Rs 41 crore on the opening day itself. The duo of Prabhas and Rajamouli enjoyed massive success with the second part of the magnum opus series. The film is the highest grosser of all time with a total collection of Rs. 510 crore.

2.0

2.0 had an impressive star cast, which included Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The film made Rs 19 crore on the first day itself. 2.0 enjoyed a great run at the Hindi box office with a gross collection of Rs 189 crore.

Saaho

Saaho starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie earned very well in the Hindi belt. Saaho grossed over Rs 150 crore at the Hindi box office.

Bahubali: The Beginning

S.S. Rajamouli and Prabhas started the trend of South Indian epics grossing over Rs 100 crore at the Hindi box office with Baahubali: The Beginning. The epic collected over Rs 115 crore. The movie made Prabhas a pan-India actor.

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise collected over Rs 3 crore on its opening day. The film had a great run at the Hindi box office and grossed over Rs 108 crore.

