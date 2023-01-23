SS Rajamouli's Team Is Sure RRR Will Get Oscar Nominations, Ram Charan-Jr NTR To Attend Ceremony?

Director SS Rajamouli and his team are sure that RRR will receive nominations at the Oscars 2023. The Academy will announce the 95th Academy Awards nominations, also referred to as Oscars 2023, on Tuesday evening — Jan. 24 (IST). The film has already generated massive Oscar buzz, with many international personalities and publications predicting that RRR will be recognised at the Oscars. Fans are also hoping that RRR bags the Best Picture nomination.

As fans wait to see RRR’s fate at the Oscars, the film’s team is reportedly assured that RRR will be nominated in a few categories and is also preparing for the US to attend the Oscars 2023. A source told ETimes, “They are pretty sure they will be nominated for at least a couple of Oscars. Keeravani sir’s song Naatu naatu is sure to get the nod."

“RRR has a strong chance of being nominated in the Best International Feature category. However, RRR has very stiff competition in the international category from Argentina’s Argentina 1985, Belgium’s Close, and Germany’s All Quiet On The Western. So all eyes are on Keeravani,” the insider added.

Even if RRR gets nominated in the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu, the team — including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and MM Keeravani will head to the US and promote the song. The plan was confirmed by the music composer. Speaking with the publication, he said that whether RRR wins or not, the team will be there if they get nominated.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

For the unversed, Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, tells the story of a fearless warrior who comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in an epic saga set in pre-independent India. The film has been loved by all, including James Cameron.

