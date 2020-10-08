SSR Case: Swara Reminds Kangana Ranaut of Her Promise to Return Padma Shri; Check Out Her Reply

About a month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, actor Kangana Ranaut had vowed that she would return her Padma Shri award if she fails to prove her claims about the former's death. And now with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department ruling out murder in the case, several people on social media, including Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha are reminding Kangana about her promise. It must be noted that none of them in their respective tweets have mentioned any names.

In her tweet, Swara mentioned Kangana's claim of returning her award. Taking a dig at her Tanu Weds Manu co-star, Swara tweeted, “Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???”

Shortly, #KanganaAwardWapasKar began trending on Twitter. Following which, Kangana replugged the video in which she had made the claim. Taking an indirect jibe at Swara, Kangana began her post by saying, “This is my interview, for those who have a weak memory then watch it again. If I have made a single false or false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is the promise of a Kshatriya, I am a devotee of Rama."

Both these tweets came after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences released its report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The report also questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report, which was said to be conducted in a dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital. The actor was reported to take his life at the Bombay residence on June 14.