SSR Death Case: Shruti Modi Not Quizzed as SIT Member Tests Corona Positive

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 16 for questioning, however, the questioning was stalled after an SIT member was found coronavirus positive and Shruti was sent back.

NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra in a statement said, "A team member of the NCB SIT tested positive for Covid-19, the antigen test report was just received by NCB."

Malhotra said, in view of that other SIT members, etc., will be also tested as a precaution, and all due protocols laid down will be followed.

Shruti Modi was summoned by the NCB to join the probe on September 15. Besides Shruti Modi, Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha was also summoned by the agency.

The questioning of Shruti Modi is part of the NCB investigation in the wake of a case registered at the request of the Enforcement Directorate.

The NCB has till date arrested over one and half dozen people in connection with the Sushant death case which includes his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and several others.