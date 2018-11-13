GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stan Lee (1922-2018): Captain America, Hulk and Other Marvel Heroes Pay Tribute

Considered as the icon in the world of comics Stan Lee is the undisputed pioneering force behind the Marvel Comics. Excelsior!

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
Stan Lee (1922-2018): Captain America, Hulk and Other Marvel Heroes Pay Tribute
Image Courtesy: Twitter
While the public hooted seeing Hulk roar high and Spider Man casting his web, little did they know the man behind them, Stan Lee. Considered as the icon in the world of comics he is the undisputed pioneering force behind the Marvel Comics. Starting his career at the mere age of 17, he went on to establish an entire universe of superheroes. He co-created iconic fictional characters such as Spider-Man, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, Black Panther and many more.

Stan Lee breathed his last on Monday at the age of 95. As the news of his death spread an outpouring of mourning from around the film fraternity flooded on Social Media. From Captain America to Hulk, the reel-life superheroes came forward to pay tribute to the real-life superhero.

Chris Evans who plays Captain America wrote, "There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"




Paying homage to him, the US Army called him a 'Solider' and said, "Rest in peace, Soldier. Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior!"




Stating that Lee was the pioneering force behind the superheroes, Huge Jackman wrote, "We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine."




Film critic Jeffrey Sneider cited that his imagination changed the world. "Stan Lee is proof that one man's imagination can change the world. Dare to dream, folks. Nothing is impossible. Farewell to a true legend, and R.I.P." tweeted Jeff.




Here's how other stars paid tribute to the legend.























Excelsior!
