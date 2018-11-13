Stan Lee (1922-2018): Captain America, Hulk and Other Marvel Heroes Pay Tribute

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Soldier.



Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/P9tdwoxxx2 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee is proof that one man's imagination can change the world. Dare to dream, folks. Nothing is impossible. Farewell to a true legend, and R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/wbqJczxl5B — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 12, 2018

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human... pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

What a man. What a life.

When I first broke into Hollywood, he welcomed me with open arms and some very sage advice I’ll forever take to heart.

A true icon who impacted generations around the world.

Rest in love, my friend. #imagination #stanlee 💫 pic.twitter.com/dw3FXMgyHp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0 — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

While the public hooted seeing Hulk roar high and Spider Man casting his web, little did they know the man behind them, Stan Lee. Considered as the icon in the world of comics he is the undisputed pioneering force behind the Marvel Comics. Starting his career at the mere age of 17, he went on to establish an entire universe of superheroes. He co-created iconic fictional characters such as Spider-Man, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, Black Panther and many more.Stan Lee breathed his last on Monday at the age of 95. As the news of his death spread an outpouring of mourning from around the film fraternity flooded on Social Media.