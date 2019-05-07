Take the pledge to vote

Stan Lee is All Smiles in Photo Shared by Avengers Endgame Directors

As the spoiler ban was lifted, Avengers: Endgame directors shared a picture of Stan Lee from the sets where he can be seen dressed as he appears in the film.

News18.com

May 7, 2019
Stan Lee is All Smiles in Photo Shared by Avengers Endgame Directors
Image: The Russo Brothers/Twitter
While Avengers: Endgame may be the last cameo appearance of the celebrated Marvel writer and editor Stan Lee, who passed away in November 2018, his legacy lives on through various film characters and endearing throwback pics and videos. Directors of Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo, shared a picture of Lee from the sets, where he is dressed as he appears in the film, his final Marvel cameo.

The image has the Russo brothers, screenwriters Stephen Markus and Chris McFeely, and producer Trinh Tran surrounding Lee, as he rests on the chair. Sharing the image, Russo Brothers wrote, "Just because the spoiler ban is lifting, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your fellow humans with respect and dignity during discourse. Or that you should run around intentionally trying to spoil the movie for people who haven’t seen it...#BeKindOutThere#NuffSaid." (sic)




Lee first appeared in a cameo in Marvel films when Iron Man released in 2008. Over the years, Lee featured in many films and some outside of the MCU, cooking up short and endearing moments for the viewers. His latest and last cameo showed him as a 1970s man, as he drove a car and espoused the virtue of love over war.

Avengers: Endgame is running theaters now. The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

