Stan Lee's Cameo in Captain Marvel Explained

Marvel's first female-led superhero film Captain Marvel released this Friday and fans are rooting for Stan Lee's cameo and Marvel's tribute to the legendary comics creator.In general, the Marvel Studios begins its every film which a montage strip displaying a number of clips from different Avengers and Marvel movies. But ditching the usual, Captain Marvel started with a tribute to Stan Lee and his well known cameos in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. As the Marvel logo rolled out with Lee's tribute the crowd in the cinema halls cheered 'Excelsior', remembering the comic creator and his work.But the tribute wasn't limited to the logo itself, fans also saw a posthumous cameo of him in Captain Marvel as well. In the cameo, he is seen seated in a bus as he reads the script of Mallrats.For the unversed, apart from the MCU, Lee made a cameo in a 1995 film, titled Mallrats. And since Captain Marvel is based in the same year, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck took the cue from there and showed the comic creator going through his script.Mallrats' director Kevin Smith took to Twitter to talk about the cameo. He wrote, "Just saw @captainmarvel. I am a blubbering mess. After a lifetime spent referencing the movies, the movies just referenced me! Many thanks to @MarvelStudios and to my friend @TheRealStanLee for the shout-out! But if I’m now part of the @Marvel Universe... Did I survive The Snap?"Reportedly he will also make a cameo appearance in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home.Earlier, at Collider's screening of Avengers: Infinity War, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo talked about Stan Lee and his cameos. They joked how he always complained that he just gets one-liners in the film. Russo Brothers also exclaimed that Stan never turned down any of their cameos and was informed about them just before he arrived on the sets.Talking about Captain Marvel, as Brie Larson helms the titular role, the story revolves around her transformation from Carol Danvers to an elite member of the Kree Starforce and finally taking up the armour of the MCU's strongest superhero.The film also features Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law in pivotal roles.