Stan Lee's Daughter Blasts Disney and Marvel, Says 'They've Never Shown Him Any Respect'

The comic-book world has turned into a battlefield since the passing away of renowned publisher Stan Lee. Things have only gotten worse after the falling apart of the Marvel-Sony agreement over the rights of Spider-Man. One of the few people to comment on the deal-breaker is Joan Celia Lee, Stan's daughter.

She has slammed Marvel stating that they never respected her father and only used him for the sake of making profits. She even claimed that no one from Marvel reached out to her after the death of her father.

In an interview with TMZ, she said, "When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me. From day one, they have commoditized my father’s work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency.” She added, “In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney’s executives."

Stan Lee quickly gained popularity among audiences not familiar with comic books through his numerous cameos in every Marvel film. Joan Celia, on the other hand, believes that more should have been done to respect his legacy. Addressing the Marvel-Sony fallout, she said, "Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father’s creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy. Whether it’s Sony or someone else’s, the continued evolution of Stan’s characters and his legacy deserves multiple points of view."

Notably, she has also been receiving a lot of backlash from fans. This is because Joan Celia herself had been accused of abusing her father psychologically for money by her father's manager. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stan Lee stated that he only had occasional spats with his daughter and that he did not mind her being abusive to him sometimes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.