Stan Lee's Last Message For His Fans Will Leave You Teary-eyed
After the demise of comic book legend, his social media handlers shared an emotional video clip which has Lee's final message for his fans.
Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, died at the age of 95, on Monday.
Lee was more than a celebrity for his fans or rather “true believers” as he would famously call them. With his wonderful creations, he introduced them to a world where they were inspired, given hopes and helped realise their dreams. Lee gave them a universe where they could escape to when they needed a break from the brutal reality of everyday life.
After the demise of comic book legend, his social media handlers shared an emotional video clip which has Lee's final message for his fans.
"So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him," the tweet read.
In the video he can be heared as saying, "I love my fans. I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes at night, I am sitting here and I'm thinking 'What's it all about?' And then I get a letter from a fan or I read something or I see something or I remember something."
"And I realise, it's so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you. That's the reason I care so much about the fans because they make me feel so great," Lee said.
Speaking to Wired in 2009, Lee talked at length about how his Marvel-lous creations impacted people in their own lives. “I have had people come up to me and say that they had unhappy childhoods and reading these stories was the one glow, the one happy thing that would happen to them,” he said.
However, not many would know that there was a time when Lee was embarrassed to tell people that he wrote comic books for living.
“I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic-book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realise that entertainment is one of the most important things in people’s lives. Without it they might go off the deep end,” he told the Washington Post.
Lee was popularly known for co-creating Marvel's beloved superheroes like Spider-Man, The X-Men, The Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Black Panther and Doctor Strange, Lee died at the age of 95 after suffering from Pneumonia.
So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him.
Speaking to Wired in 2009, Lee talked at length about how his Marvel-lous creations impacted people in their own lives. "I have had people come up to me and say that they had unhappy childhoods and reading these stories was the one glow, the one happy thing that would happen to them," he said.
However, not many would know that there was a time when Lee was embarrassed to tell people that he wrote comic books for living.
"I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic-book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realise that entertainment is one of the most important things in people's lives. Without it they might go off the deep end," he told the Washington Post.
Lee was popularly known for co-creating Marvel's beloved superheroes like Spider-Man, The X-Men, The Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Black Panther and Doctor Strange, Lee died at the age of 95 after suffering from Pneumonia.
