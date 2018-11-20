English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stan Lee's Team Slams Bill Maher's Remarks
The company posted the letter on Monday in response to a blog post written by Maher that chided the Marvel icon after he died on November 12.
A file photo of Stan Lee.
Loading...
Stan Lees company POW! Entertainment posted an open letter slamming Bill Mahers response to the comic book legend's death.
The company posted the letter on Monday in response to a blog post written by Maher that chided the Marvel icon after he died on November 12, reports variety.com.
Maher's initial blog post criticised American adults for taking comic books seriously and questioned the validity of Lee's legacy.
In response, Lee's company wrote: "Mr. Maher: Comic books, like all literature, are storytelling devices. When written well by great creators such as Stan Lee, they make us feel, make us think and teach us lessons that hopefully make us better human beings.
"One lesson Stan taught so many of us was tolerance and respect, and thanks to that message, we are grateful that we can say you have a right to your opinion that comics are childish and unsophisticated. Many said the same about Dickens, Steinbeck, Melville and even Shakespeare."
The letter also calls Maher's statements "disgusting", before emphasising the importance of Lee's work in providing hope for readers who have felt different or have been bullied.
"But to say that Stan merely inspired people to ‘watch a movie' is in our opinion frankly disgusting," the letter read.
"Countless people can attest to how Stan inspired them to read, taught them that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls. He gave us the X-Men, Black Panther, Spider-Man and many other heroes and stories that offered hope to those who felt different and bullied while inspiring countless to be creative and dream of great things to come."
The company posted the letter on Monday in response to a blog post written by Maher that chided the Marvel icon after he died on November 12, reports variety.com.
Maher's initial blog post criticised American adults for taking comic books seriously and questioned the validity of Lee's legacy.
In response, Lee's company wrote: "Mr. Maher: Comic books, like all literature, are storytelling devices. When written well by great creators such as Stan Lee, they make us feel, make us think and teach us lessons that hopefully make us better human beings.
"One lesson Stan taught so many of us was tolerance and respect, and thanks to that message, we are grateful that we can say you have a right to your opinion that comics are childish and unsophisticated. Many said the same about Dickens, Steinbeck, Melville and even Shakespeare."
The letter also calls Maher's statements "disgusting", before emphasising the importance of Lee's work in providing hope for readers who have felt different or have been bullied.
"But to say that Stan merely inspired people to ‘watch a movie' is in our opinion frankly disgusting," the letter read.
"Countless people can attest to how Stan inspired them to read, taught them that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls. He gave us the X-Men, Black Panther, Spider-Man and many other heroes and stories that offered hope to those who felt different and bullied while inspiring countless to be creative and dream of great things to come."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Sangeet Details Revealed, Here’s Who’ll Choreograph the Ceremony
- Disheartened by Thugs of Hindostan’s Poor Box Office Run, Exhibitors Demand Refund
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Venue
- Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations, Says She is Doing This to Hide Her Faults
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...