Standup Comedian Rohit Gupta On Mimicking Sanjay Dutt And More

Rohit Gupta might be a chemical manufacturer by profession, but he is passionate about mimicking well known stars.

Updated:July 30, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
Standup Comedian Rohit Gupta On Mimicking Sanjay Dutt And More
Celebrity impressions isn't new in Bollywood. People do it all the time with a varying degree of
perfection. But there are moments when an impressionist comes along and leaves an indelible impact. Rohit Gupta might be a chemical manufacturer by profession, but he is passionate about mimicking well known stars. As he tells us, he has done multiple impression of stars ranging from Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, but Dutt remains special.

"When I decided to impersonate Sanjay Dutt, I realised I didn't have to force anyone to believe that I was the star. Somehow, people were already convinced. Such has been the impact that I once called up a popular RJ and reprimanded him for not seeking my (Dutt) permission before airing content on him. Since I have seen all his past interviews, I know that each time an artiste speaks like him, the conversation instantly turns funny."

Has social media played an instrumental role in helping artiste promote their work? ""Of course. At a time when we can use social media both effectively and creatively, we can't complain about not getting enough takers. If we have the right potential, our work will go viral and people will recognise us. I remember, a friend had once asked me prank someone. And we decided to make a matrimony phone call. Since it turned out to be interesting, I uploaded it on my Facebook page. Interestingly, within a week's time, my video had crossed over 700 shares and amassed over a lakh views, which I think is decent because I didn't have a page to promote my videos ," he says, adding, "Such has been the impact of my work that I have received interesting offers including an opening act on the small screen."

