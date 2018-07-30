English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Standup Comedian Rohit Gupta On Mimicking Sanjay Dutt And More
Rohit Gupta might be a chemical manufacturer by profession, but he is passionate about mimicking well known stars.
Image: Mohit
Loading...
Celebrity impressions isn't new in Bollywood. People do it all the time with a varying degree of
perfection. But there are moments when an impressionist comes along and leaves an indelible impact. Rohit Gupta might be a chemical manufacturer by profession, but he is passionate about mimicking well known stars. As he tells us, he has done multiple impression of stars ranging from Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, but Dutt remains special.
"When I decided to impersonate Sanjay Dutt, I realised I didn't have to force anyone to believe that I was the star. Somehow, people were already convinced. Such has been the impact that I once called up a popular RJ and reprimanded him for not seeking my (Dutt) permission before airing content on him. Since I have seen all his past interviews, I know that each time an artiste speaks like him, the conversation instantly turns funny."
Has social media played an instrumental role in helping artiste promote their work? ""Of course. At a time when we can use social media both effectively and creatively, we can't complain about not getting enough takers. If we have the right potential, our work will go viral and people will recognise us. I remember, a friend had once asked me prank someone. And we decided to make a matrimony phone call. Since it turned out to be interesting, I uploaded it on my Facebook page. Interestingly, within a week's time, my video had crossed over 700 shares and amassed over a lakh views, which I think is decent because I didn't have a page to promote my videos ," he says, adding, "Such has been the impact of my work that I have received interesting offers including an opening act on the small screen."
Also Watch
perfection. But there are moments when an impressionist comes along and leaves an indelible impact. Rohit Gupta might be a chemical manufacturer by profession, but he is passionate about mimicking well known stars. As he tells us, he has done multiple impression of stars ranging from Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, but Dutt remains special.
"When I decided to impersonate Sanjay Dutt, I realised I didn't have to force anyone to believe that I was the star. Somehow, people were already convinced. Such has been the impact that I once called up a popular RJ and reprimanded him for not seeking my (Dutt) permission before airing content on him. Since I have seen all his past interviews, I know that each time an artiste speaks like him, the conversation instantly turns funny."
Has social media played an instrumental role in helping artiste promote their work? ""Of course. At a time when we can use social media both effectively and creatively, we can't complain about not getting enough takers. If we have the right potential, our work will go viral and people will recognise us. I remember, a friend had once asked me prank someone. And we decided to make a matrimony phone call. Since it turned out to be interesting, I uploaded it on my Facebook page. Interestingly, within a week's time, my video had crossed over 700 shares and amassed over a lakh views, which I think is decent because I didn't have a page to promote my videos ," he says, adding, "Such has been the impact of my work that I have received interesting offers including an opening act on the small screen."
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Akshay Kumar Take a Dig at Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Sanju With This Comment?
- Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas
- Tesla Made a $1500 Surfboard, And it Sold Out in a Day
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Loading...
Loading...