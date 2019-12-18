STAR Bharat on Sushant Singh's Removal: Savdhaan India's Next Format Didn't Require Presenter

A day after Sushant Singh tweeted about being terminated from STAR Bharat's Savdhaan India, the channel has issued an official statement, denying that the decision of his removal had anything to do with the actor's political views.

In its statement, released by the spokesperson of Star Bharat, the channel said the new format of the long-running crime show didn't require a host, and therefore, ended Sushant's contract.

"Star Bharat is dismayed by some reactions regarding a change at Savdhaan India. Savdhaan India has frequently experimented with formats and has used multiple presenters in its 7 year journey. The existing presenter was brought back in October, 2019, with the contract ending on January 15, 2020. The next format of Savdhaan India did not require a presenter, and hence a new contract was not signed. The channel has no political views, nor does it seek to influence the political views of its contracted talent," the spokesperson said.

Sushant, who has been associated with Savdhaan India as its host since 2012, has yet to respond to the statement.

The actor tweeted the news about his exit on early Tuesday morning. His tweet came just a couple of hours after he participated in a protest in Mumbai to express support for students of the Jamia Millia Islamia, following a police crackdown in the campus in Delhi on Sunday after they protested against the controversial new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

“And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended,” Sushant wrote. "A very small price my friend," he further tweeted when a follower asked him whether it was "the price" he paid for speaking out.

In an interview with us, the actor, however, neither confirmed nor denied whether his participation in the protests cost him his contract with the channel.

"I don't know the exact reason why I'm being removed from the show. But the people have assumed that it might have to do something with my participation in the protests. It could be a coincidence also because they had also previously removed me and brought Ashutosh Rana and Tisca Chopra on board," he said.

