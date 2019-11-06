Star Children Do Get It Easy but It Comes with Scrutiny, Says Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood over time has begun to involve more and more star kids in the industry-related works. Audiences, on the other hand, do not take this lightly and keep a firm check on talent over privilege. These days, star kids are more scrutinized than others. Sara Ali Khan is one star kid who makes sure that the scrutiny does not affect her performances.

Speaking at an event titled We the Women, Sara Ali Khan talked about the pros and cons of being a star child entering the Bollywood industry. Speaking to ETimes, she said, "Star children do get it easy, but it also comes with scrutiny and there are a lot of people who are waiting for a star kid to make a mistake or fall. I am aware of that. But I don’t take all that seriously."

She also pointed out that she is aware of the scrutiny and burden on her but chooses to not pay any heed to it to avoid it from affecting her performance.

Sara Ali Khan last appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. She recently finished shooting alongside Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel. Currently, she is working alongside Varun Dhawan for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. While the Love Aaj Kal sequel is set to release on February 14, Coolie No. 1 will hit the big screens on May 1.

