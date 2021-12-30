Star Couple Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Watch Rocky in Theatre

Tamil film industry’s famous star couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, was recently spotted at a theatre. The couple had reached EA Cinemas in Chennai to watch Rocky. The pictures of the couple visiting the theatre for the movie are being circulated on the internet.

Tamil film Rocky was released on big screens on December 23. Helmed by Arun Matheshwaran the movie is getting a good response. Actress Nayanthara has shared the pictures of this movie date along with her boyfriend Vignesh Sivan, on twitter. Vignesh and Nayanthara are seen twinning in black outfits on the movie date.

Twitter link: https://twitter.com/NayantharaU/status/1476119447811215361?s=20

As per the sources, Nayanthara and Vignesh will be flying to Dubai for the New Year celebrations. Ahead of this foreign visit the celebrity couple was seen watching a film together at a mall in Chennai.

Tamil actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh have been dating for the last few years and living together since the start of their love relationship.

Vignesh had recently turned to a film producer with a film production company named Rowdy Pictures, following he had also produced Nayanthara’s film Netrikann, which was released on OTT platform this year.

In 2021, Vignesh’s Rowdy Pictures had also produced a film named Pebbles which was highly praised by the audience. The film also bagged the TIFF Award in the special jury category.

Vignesh’s film production company Rowdy Pictures will be releasing a film in February 2022.The film will be starring Vijay, Samantha and Nayanthara whereas it is being directed by Vignesh Sivan.

