Star Kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Sizzle in Sexy Bikinis, See Their Underwater Video

Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been setting friendship goals for a long time now. The three women, who are BFFs since their childhood days spent International Women’s Day in each other’s company and took to social media to share glimpses of their outing. They had a fun time in the pool and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana took to her Instagram Story section to share a short clip of them immersed in the pool.

Shanaya, who is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep’s daughter also posted the video, accompanied by polaroid photos of them. In the pictures, they have been seen sizzling in gorgeous swimwear. She captioned it as, “pool day with my favs! ‍♀️‍♀️." Take a look:

Ananya shared the same post and wrote, “where there is a woman, there is magic grateful to be surrounded by so much magic #WomensDayEveryday."

While Ananya has already made her Bollywood debut, Suhana and Shanaya will be moving forward in that direction soon. Shanaya is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak. The actress will be paired opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada of Guilty fame. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed hit films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Suhana, on the other hand, will reportedly debut alongside Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the international comic Archie. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be seen next in the film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

