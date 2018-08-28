GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Star Plus Show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to Go Off Air in October?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will air its finale in October this year.

Updated:August 28, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
Star Plus Show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to Go Off Air in October?
Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein . (Image: Instagram/Divyanka Tripathi)
After a successful run for over five years, Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will reportedly go off air in October.

The show, headlined by actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, will have a grand finale, which is likely to be shot abroad, according to a report in India Today.

Based on Manju Kapur's novel Custody, the daily soap is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. At heart, it is the love story of Tamil dentist Ishita Iyer and divorced Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla, who get together for their shared affection for his daughter Ruhi.

Aaiyega Zaroor... 30th July raat 10:30 baje!😍🙏

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on



The show's TRP suffered a major setback after the audiences rejected Ishita’s killing her own son. The ratings that plummeted then could never recover despite the makers deploying various tropes and introducing multiple time leaps.

Divyanka, who is big on social media, will reportedly be seen next as a chef in Ekta’s upcoming web series.



Replying to a comment on social media, Ekta wrote: “Thank U Love! Ishika Going To Be Chef." Divyanka too responded to Ekta’s reply, saying, “Yes Chef.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein might be coming to an end, but Ekta’s other shows Naagin 3, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are still ruling the charts on Indian television.

