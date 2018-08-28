English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Star Plus Show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to Go Off Air in October?
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will air its finale in October this year.
Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein . (Image: Instagram/Divyanka Tripathi)
Loading...
After a successful run for over five years, Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will reportedly go off air in October.
The show, headlined by actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, will have a grand finale, which is likely to be shot abroad, according to a report in India Today.
Based on Manju Kapur's novel Custody, the daily soap is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. At heart, it is the love story of Tamil dentist Ishita Iyer and divorced Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla, who get together for their shared affection for his daughter Ruhi.
The show's TRP suffered a major setback after the audiences rejected Ishita’s killing her own son. The ratings that plummeted then could never recover despite the makers deploying various tropes and introducing multiple time leaps.
Divyanka, who is big on social media, will reportedly be seen next as a chef in Ekta’s upcoming web series.
Replying to a comment on social media, Ekta wrote: “Thank U Love! Ishika Going To Be Chef." Divyanka too responded to Ekta’s reply, saying, “Yes Chef.”
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein might be coming to an end, but Ekta’s other shows Naagin 3, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are still ruling the charts on Indian television.
Also Watch
The show, headlined by actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, will have a grand finale, which is likely to be shot abroad, according to a report in India Today.
Based on Manju Kapur's novel Custody, the daily soap is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. At heart, it is the love story of Tamil dentist Ishita Iyer and divorced Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla, who get together for their shared affection for his daughter Ruhi.
The show's TRP suffered a major setback after the audiences rejected Ishita’s killing her own son. The ratings that plummeted then could never recover despite the makers deploying various tropes and introducing multiple time leaps.
Divyanka, who is big on social media, will reportedly be seen next as a chef in Ekta’s upcoming web series.
Replying to a comment on social media, Ekta wrote: “Thank U Love! Ishika Going To Be Chef." Divyanka too responded to Ekta’s reply, saying, “Yes Chef.”
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein might be coming to an end, but Ekta’s other shows Naagin 3, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are still ruling the charts on Indian television.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- Has Kriti Sanon Called It Quits With Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput?
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt on Rakhi Pic with Yash Johar; Alia Gives Him a Fitting Reply
- Asian Games: Men's Team Stuns Japan, Assures India of Historic TT Medal
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...