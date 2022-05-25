Star Shower at Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash, Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick is a Fitting Sequel

Karan Johar hosted a massive birthday bash in Mumbai on his 50th birthday. The filmmaker grabbed eyeballs at his party wearing a blingy green tuxedo which he teamed up with a white shirt, a bow tie and a pair of black pants. He was joined by Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. Other guests who attended the big bash were Tiger Shroff, Shweta Bachchan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Tom Cruise gave us one of the most iconic characters Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell with Top Gun which was released in 1986, the film that catapulted him to superstardom. Cruise is back into the cockpit after 36 years, with Top Gun Maverick and so it’s time to get out your leather jackets, aviators and the Kawaski bikes back as Cruise soars through this worthy sequel.

BTS member Jin aka Kim Seok-jin seems to have found a perfect golfing partner in Korean actor Lee Sang Yeob, who is known for his performances in dramas like While You Were Sleeping and Sixth Sense. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor shared a picture with Jin on his Instagram profile. The two artists were spotted in Golfing gear as they posed for the picture.

Ranveer Singh recently visited France to meet his wife Deepika Padukone who has been selected as one of the jury members for the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. During his visit to the Cannes, the actor posed for several pictures, but the photo which is going viral on the internet is a picture featuring him and the Cannes jury in an elevator.

Cancer can turn your world upside down and actress Sonali Bendre knows it very well. In 2018, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, the cancer was diagnosed at an early stage and was cured in due course. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Sonali revealed that the surgery in New York left her with around 23-24 inch scar across her body.

