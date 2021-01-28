Star Trek: Lower Decks' Is A Love Letter To Franchise: Creator Mike McMahan

New Delhi: Writer-creator Mike McMahan says he has made “Star Trek: Lower Decks” as a love letter to the iconic franchise that has been around for over five decades. The animated series, which currently streams on Amazon Prime Video, is all things “Star Trek” but it also offers something new to franchise fans, he said.

“This series is a love letter to ‘Star Trek’. It’s sort of something new, something that you haven’t seen before but it also feels like something that might have been there the whole time. “One of the wonderful things that Gene Roddenberry created is a format for a show that is so familiar and so fun to tell stories in, but also feels like there’s this expansive world that you can keep examining, like other places, areas and ships. I just wanted to build on to that…” McMahan told .