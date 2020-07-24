Star Trek Virtual Comic Con: Executive Producers Reveal Animated Series to Come Soon

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic the Star Trek Universe panel organised a virtual fan convention Comic Con from their homes. The interaction lasted over one hour.

According to a report published in Variety, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, the executive producers of all the ‘Trek’ shows revealed that the animated Trek series is currently at the development stage for Nickelodeon with producers Kevin and Dan Hageman. The show will be titled Star Trek: Prodigy. During the virtual interaction Heather Kadin also revealed the logo for the upcoming series. Apart from that nothing else was shared in the discussion.

During the course of the convention, the star cast of both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard spoke about how the theme of infinite diversity in infinite combinations continues to be as relevant as it was back in 1966. Gene Roddenberry’s had first premiered in 1966.

Majority of the panel members did a live reading from the teaser and first act of the season 2 finale. This included 18 actors from the episode along with director Olatunde Osunsanmi and executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise.

Towards the end, the entire Star Trek family took the opportunity to promote the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. This is the same fund to which the CBS All Access had made a donation