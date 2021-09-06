Star vs Food: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi to Create Kitchen Drama in Season 2

After a successful of Star vs Food Season 1 featuring prominent celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi, discovery+ today has released the trailer of season 2, which will feature Anil Kapoor, Badshah, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and Zakir Khan. Premiering on 8th September, the trailer released today gives you a sneak peek of what happens when the celebs go behind the scenes, to serve a chef-approved gourmet experience for their special guests.

In partnership with Korea Tourism Organization, Star vs Food Season 2 is the perfect recipe of food tragedies, panic, a spoonful of drama, chaos, and hysterical laughter. Produced by Endemol Shine India, witness your favorite celebrities’ struggle in the kitchen - Ananya Panday perfecting the art of beating eggs; Janhvi Kapoor imitating the salt bae, whilst honing her acting skills in the kitchen.

Versatile actor Anil Kapoor cracking up the chef with his one-liners, Zakir Khan’s unsavory jokes peppered with some cooking drama and rapper Badshah’s reaction after seeing his own cooking creation and many more such crazy cooking struggles along with delicious meals will definitely make you hungry.

Just like the previous season, with a fresh episode streaming each week, the stars will be setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking where each will be paired with a professional chef to tutor them to cook delicious dishes for their loved ones.

Actress and performer Nora Fatehi will be seen making some dishes from her native country, Morocco. “Nothing brings people together like good food so when I got the chance to cook traditional Moroccan food with the chef, I knew it couldn’t be passed. I have been witnessing my dad cook some delicious meals as he is a chef and I always wanted to wear an apron and cook something for my friends and family. Star vs Food is the perfect fit for me and I hope to make my family proud of my cooking skills," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here