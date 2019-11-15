Take the pledge to vote

Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Addresses Challenges of The Rise of Skywalker

Adam Driver is expected to make his last appearance as Kylo Ren in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which releases on December 20, 2019.

Updated:November 15, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
The Star Wars franchise ever since its inception has always revolved around the Skywalker family. The next upcoming film in the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker is expected to conclude the Skywalker saga. Of the many anticipated characters in the upcoming film, Kylo Ren played by Adam Driver is one of them. In a recent interview, the actor discussed the challenges he faced with his character for the upcoming film.

Speaking to Total Film, Adam Driver stated how in a franchise as massive as Star Wars it is often difficult to focus on a personal character. Nevertheless, the franchise is particularly directed at the personal stories of Kylo Ren and Rey. Talking about it Driver said, "Star Wars is a big blockbuster, which you would think would be maybe devoid of those conversations [about character]. You try to make Star Wars personal as much as anything else, and because J.J. [Abrams] was the director and because Rian Johnson was the director, it all came down to taking moments and breaking them into pieces and making sure you’re truthful."

Adam Driver's character of Kylo Ren has undergone a lot of changes throughout the sequel trilogy. In The Force Awakens, he was seen completely embracing a dark persona. In The Last Jedi, his character was seen wavering between the sides of good and evil before leaning into the darker side. The Rise of Skywalker is expected to be a climactic clash between Adam Driver's Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley's Rey. What remains to be seen is which direction Adam Driver's character leans finally.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled to release on December 20.

