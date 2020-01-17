Star Wars Creator George Lucas' Pic with Baby Yoda is Viral, See Here

A photograph of the famous Disney+ show The Mandalorian’s most adorable character The Child aka Baby Yoda and Star Wars creator George Lucas has left the internet crushing over the moment.

The picture, which has been shared by the Mandalorian show runner Jon Favreau on both Instagram and Twitter, has unsurprisingly been received with a lot of excitement, love and memes, of course.

Since posted, the snap has got around 3 lakh, 50 thousand likes on Instagram, while the same has been liked and retweeted around 250 thousand and 50 thousand times, respectively.

Lucas as such is not directly involved in the serial but had visited the sets of the show to meet Favreau. In the image, he can be seen holding the $5 million Baby Yoda puppet in his arms, on the set.

For Twitteratis, the image was like a blessing, a ray of hope. A user, who goes by the name @FutureBoy on the micro blogging site, wrote, “2020 is already so exhausting, thank you for blessing our January with this.”

2020 is already so exhausting, thank you for blessing our January with this — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) January 17, 2020

Another user called @dtla17 said, “Too perfect. Thank you for sharing this.”

Too perfect. Thank you for sharing this pic.twitter.com/YqTu2OKAWt — DTLA17 (@dtla17) January 17, 2020

Various users also shared multiple memes based on the photo:

You if anything happens to Baby Yoda in the show pic.twitter.com/gTMSHutbTE — ((Fitzy)) (@TheFknLizrdKing) January 17, 2020

pic.twitter.com/T8HBxybhVi — Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) January 17, 2020

This is the way pic.twitter.com/TpczS50fS5 — KenXPanthers23 (@KXP23) January 17, 2020

Some users also shared pictures of Baby Yoda surrounded by all hearts:

When you see a wholesome moment on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ooQWxaUbSI — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) January 17, 2020

