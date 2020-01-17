Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Star Wars Creator George Lucas' Pic with Baby Yoda is Viral, See Here

George Lucas, the creator of 'Star Wars' franchise, held the beloved Baby Yoda in his arms on the sets of 'The Mandalorian'. See pic below.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Star Wars Creator George Lucas' Pic with Baby Yoda is Viral, See Here
Baby Yoda with George Lucas

A photograph of the famous Disney+ show The Mandalorian’s most adorable character The Child aka Baby Yoda and Star Wars creator George Lucas has left the internet crushing over the moment.

The picture, which has been shared by the Mandalorian show runner Jon Favreau on both Instagram and Twitter, has unsurprisingly been received with a lot of excitement, love and memes, of course.

Since posted, the snap has got around 3 lakh, 50 thousand likes on Instagram, while the same has been liked and retweeted around 250 thousand and 50 thousand times, respectively.

Lucas as such is not directly involved in the serial but had visited the sets of the show to meet Favreau. In the image, he can be seen holding the $5 million Baby Yoda puppet in his arms, on the set.

For Twitteratis, the image was like a blessing, a ray of hope. A user, who goes by the name @FutureBoy on the micro blogging site, wrote, “2020 is already so exhausting, thank you for blessing our January with this.”

Another user called @dtla17 said, “Too perfect. Thank you for sharing this.”

Various users also shared multiple memes based on the photo:

Some users also shared pictures of Baby Yoda surrounded by all hearts:

