Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be With You, Say Twitterati As They Celebrate A Galaxy Far Far Away
According to popular legend, the reference was first used on May 4, 1979, the day Margaret Thatcher took office as Prime Minister of UK.
Image: Stills from Star Wars movies.
The date is a pun on the catchphrase "May the Force be with you" as "May the Fourth be with you."
An online news article from the Danish public broadcaster allegedly said her political party, the Conservatives, placed a congratulatory advertisement in The London Evening News, saying "May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations."
Furthermore, astrophysicist and author Jeanne Cavelos used the saying on page 94 of her 1999 book The Science of Star Wars.
One thing led to another and in 2008, the first Facebook groups appeared celebrating Luke Skywalker day and soon enough the phenomenon spread to college campuses and Star Wars Day was born.
While the idea of May the 4th did not start with Lucasfilm, the film company that created Star Wars has over time fully embraced the spirit of the idea and has spread the word and showcased fan activity.
Such is the popularity of Star Wars Day that since 2013, even The Walt Disney Company has officially observed the holiday with several events at Disneyland.
What started as a pun shared by the Star Wars fans has become a full-fledged holiday celebrated by many around the globe. Take a look:
Star Wars Day!!! May the Fourth be with you! pic.twitter.com/spIxlSmQPQ— Roztortolla (The Shy Tortollan) (@zenbasswitch) May 4, 2019
Happy Star Wars Day. May the force be with you and let's remember these two great people who have inspired and touched the lives of so many star Wars fans. My favourite Princess and… https://t.co/5bbS3pKbtu— Liz-mari Bester (@liz_dw) May 4, 2019
Happy Star Wars Day! pic.twitter.com/SRx007YYM4— Marissa Ika P (@marissaabdul) May 4, 2019
Happy Star Wars day! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/VYXjeJBWYI— Sia (@hidden2night) May 4, 2019
May the fourth be with you! #StarWars_Day 😍— Dureksha Siriwardena (@DurekshaS) May 4, 2019
"Someday I will be the most powerful Jedi ever!" - #AnikanSkywalker ❤ Episode II - Attack of the Clones
.
.
.
Posting after months! @… https://t.co/wrzDD9BjHM
May the Fourth Be With You! Happy Star Wars Day! #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/LIEHbPqiHk— Joanne Fisher 🏳️🌈 (@joannefisher63) May 4, 2019
Happy star wars day, may the 4th be with you!— quin izzanina (@quinnsdecim) May 4, 2019
And oh please keep inventing cool lightsabers because we need it @starwars pic.twitter.com/vBD07Di4Yt
