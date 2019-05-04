Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be With You, Say Twitterati As They Celebrate A Galaxy Far Far Away

According to popular legend, the reference was first used on May 4, 1979, the day Margaret Thatcher took office as Prime Minister of UK.

Trending Desk

May 4, 2019
Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be With You, Say Twitterati As They Celebrate A Galaxy Far Far Away
Image: Stills from Star Wars movies.
Though not originally started by Lucasfilm, May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day by fans of the franchise from around the world.

The date is a pun on the catchphrase "May the Force be with you" as "May the Fourth be with you."

According to popular legend, the reference was first used on May 4, 1979, the day Margaret Thatcher took office as Prime Minister of UK.

An online news article from the Danish public broadcaster allegedly said her political party, the Conservatives, placed a congratulatory advertisement in The London Evening News, saying "May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations."

Furthermore, astrophysicist and author Jeanne Cavelos used the saying on page 94 of her 1999 book The Science of Star Wars.

One thing led to another and in 2008, the first Facebook groups appeared celebrating Luke Skywalker day and soon enough the phenomenon spread to college campuses and Star Wars Day was born.

While the idea of May the 4th did not start with Lucasfilm, the film company that created Star Wars has over time fully embraced the spirit of the idea and has spread the word and showcased fan activity.

Such is the popularity of Star Wars Day that since 2013, even The Walt Disney Company has officially observed the holiday with several events at Disneyland.

What started as a pun shared by the Star Wars fans has become a full-fledged holiday celebrated by many around the globe. Take a look:






















