Star Wars Episode IX Wraps Up Principal Photography, JJ Abrams Shares Emotional Picture

Director JJ Abrams shared a heartfelt post from the sets of the latest Star Wars film after completing principal photography. The film will release on December 20.

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
Star Wars, the 42-year old film franchise still in the making, manages to turn heads like it did in the late '70s and onward. In a jiffy, so to say. The latest one that did the trick was the wrap-up picture of Episode IX, posted by director by JJ Abrams on his Twitter handle.

Abrams shared a heartfelt post from the sets after the film completed its principal photography. He wrote, “It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all,” sharing the photograph of actors John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, dressed up in costumes and embracing each other.




Boyega, who plays Finn in the film franchise, also shared a photograph from the set. He captioned his post, “Great working day on set! The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy. I’ve had many moments of shock on the set, but not like today and I can’t wait until you know why.”



Anthony Daniels, who dons the suit of C3PO, earlier wrote, “Today was 3PO's last on Episode IX. He's sad - so am I. But we're so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by J.J. & Kathy. I'll miss everyone but I'm glad to know that we've been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world.”




Episode IX is yet untitled. The film will release worldwide on December 20. After principal photography wraps up, usually re-shoots, post-production and CGI follow before the final cut is made and presented to the studio.

