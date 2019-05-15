Star Wars Fans are Wary of Game of Thrones Creators Writing the Next Series of Films for Disney

The team behind Game of Thrones is making the next Star Wars movie. Which means great production values and complex, compelling story lines, except at the very end Skywalker turns out to be a Sith Lord who burns the galaxy to the ground. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 14, 2019

I'm so excited to watch a movie about a dark Jedi who becomes good only to switch back in the last two minutes, forsaking his character arc for shock value. I love feeling like I've wasted my time. #JaimeLannister #jaimethejedi https://t.co/s2N89twUA4 — Julie (@azgeekymom) May 14, 2019

Oh good I've always wanted to see Luke flip out and go to the dark side for no reason https://t.co/HojevZ7YbM — nilay patel (@reckless) May 14, 2019

"Within every Jedi there is a struggle between good and evil. Take great caution, you must. Otherwise the Dark Side will..."

***SEVEN SECONDS LATER***

"oops, crap I guess I'm evil now." https://t.co/ZBCJQsNHsd — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) May 14, 2019

#GameOfThrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will helm the next #StarWars movie after #RiseofSkywalker, scheduled for release in December 2022. Expect everyone to act completely differently in the last 10 minutes! — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) May 14, 2019

Disney six months ago: we have a foolproof plan to give the people what they love!

Disney reading Twitter this month: oh no. https://t.co/MuT1UeESB2 — Robin Stevens (@redbreastedbird) May 14, 2019