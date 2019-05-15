Star Wars Fans are Wary of Game of Thrones Creators Writing the Next Series of Films for Disney
Game of Thrones showrunners, D B Weiss and David Benioff, will be writing the next series of 'Star Wars' films, produced by Disney. And fans are not happy.
However, after the latest episode, titled The Bells, aired, the opposition and criticism became even more apparent, with fans openly speaking out against recent character developments. The latest hostility seems to be coming in from Star Wars fans, who are wary of the the duo, Weiss and Benioff, writing the next series of the space fantasy films. Disney chairman Bob Iger has confirmed earlier that GoT creators will be behind the next big-screen installments in the Star Wars franchise after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.
In retrospect, Twitterati, does not seem to be sure whether it is the brightest of ideas. Fans reactions are ranging from disappointment to downright disapproval of the GoT creators coming on board Star Wars. People are even pondering upon then possibility of their beloved characters from the fantasy series flipping out in the most crucial of moments, just like in GoT.
Check out some fan reactions here:
The team behind Game of Thrones is making the next Star Wars movie. Which means great production values and complex, compelling story lines, except at the very end Skywalker turns out to be a Sith Lord who burns the galaxy to the ground.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 14, 2019
I'm so excited to watch a movie about a dark Jedi who becomes good only to switch back in the last two minutes, forsaking his character arc for shock value. I love feeling like I've wasted my time. #JaimeLannister #jaimethejedi https://t.co/s2N89twUA4— Julie (@azgeekymom) May 14, 2019
Oh good I've always wanted to see Luke flip out and go to the dark side for no reason https://t.co/HojevZ7YbM— nilay patel (@reckless) May 14, 2019
"Within every Jedi there is a struggle between good and evil. Take great caution, you must. Otherwise the Dark Side will..."— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) May 14, 2019
***SEVEN SECONDS LATER***
"oops, crap I guess I'm evil now." https://t.co/ZBCJQsNHsd
#GameOfThrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will helm the next #StarWars movie after #RiseofSkywalker, scheduled for release in December 2022. Expect everyone to act completely differently in the last 10 minutes!— Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) May 14, 2019
Disney six months ago: we have a foolproof plan to give the people what they love!— Robin Stevens (@redbreastedbird) May 14, 2019
Disney reading Twitter this month: oh no. https://t.co/MuT1UeESB2
Only recently, a GoT Reddit channel named "/r/Freefolk" 'Google bombed' the Benioff and Weiss, so that their names turn up when you type 'bad writers' on the search engine.
The final episode of GoT will air on May 20, at 6:30 am on Hotstar.
