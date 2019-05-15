Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Star Wars Fans are Wary of Game of Thrones Creators Writing the Next Series of Films for Disney

Game of Thrones showrunners, D B Weiss and David Benioff, will be writing the next series of 'Star Wars' films, produced by Disney. And fans are not happy.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Loading...
The showrunners of Game of Thrones, DB Weiss and David Benioff, are under fire for delivering brutal, unexpected turns in the latest season of the HBO series. Coincidentally, once, all the thrills, shock value, last minute turns and violence was the cornerstone of the frenzy behind the fantasy series.

However, after the latest episode, titled The Bells, aired, the opposition and criticism became even more apparent, with fans openly speaking out against recent character developments. The latest hostility seems to be coming in from Star Wars fans, who are wary of the the duo, Weiss and Benioff, writing the next series of the space fantasy films. Disney chairman Bob Iger has confirmed earlier that GoT creators will be behind the next big-screen installments in the Star Wars franchise after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

In retrospect, Twitterati, does not seem to be sure whether it is the brightest of ideas. Fans reactions are ranging from disappointment to downright disapproval of the GoT creators coming on board Star Wars. People are even pondering upon then possibility of their beloved characters from the fantasy series flipping out in the most crucial of moments, just like in GoT.

Check out some fan reactions here:



















Only recently, a GoT Reddit channel named "/r/Freefolk" 'Google bombed' the Benioff and Weiss, so that their names turn up when you type 'bad writers' on the search engine.

Read: Game of Thrones Creators Show Up as 'Bad Writers' After Google Bombing by Angry Fans

The final episode of GoT will air on May 20, at 6:30 am on Hotstar.

Also read: Game of Thrones Actor Maisie Williams Says She is Tired of Pretending Who Everyone Thinks She Should be

