Star Wars' Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Stan Lee in New Video Celebrating the Marvel Legend

Stan Lee has left behind a legacy that will be remembered for years. Ahead of Friday, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was to hit the theaters, ABC aired an episode titled Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee. The special series was aimed at honoring the late comic legend.

The tribute was paid by who's who of Hollywood in a video released by Marvel Entertainment. Jimmy Kimmel, Charlie Cox, Elizabeth Olsen, Mark Hamill, and others paid respect to the legend in the video.

Marvel Entertainment shared a glimpse of the video, writing, “@HamillHimself, Elizabeth Olsen, @THEKINGDMC, and more reflect on how Stan Lee influenced pop culture during their childhood in this exclusive first look at "Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee"!”

Hamill states, “I was so grateful for him being such a big part of my childhood. And I never outgrew it!”

The legendary comic creator Stan Lee passed away on November 12, 2018. He is remembered widely for giving us some of the best most memorable characters like Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and Black Widow.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting the theatres on Friday, December 20. The movie marks the end to the four-decade-long Skywalker saga, started with Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). The movie stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran.

