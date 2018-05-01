English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Star Wars Team Congratulates Avengers: Infinity War For Being the Mightiest Film at The Box Office
Interestingly, the tradition was started back in the 80s when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas had trades publish letters to each other when one of their movies surpassed a record held by the other. The whole thing was brought back by Marvel President Kevin Feige and now the record is being held by the man himself.
Image: Twitter/Star Wars
As expected, Avengers: Infinity War has emerged as the mightiest film of all time with a massive collection on the opening weekend, all over the world. The film has already collected approx $630 million, and trade analyst have predicted an overall collection of $1.8 billion within a week. Marvel's biggest crossover project has broken all records in the history of Hollywood, and Star Wars makes have the best congratulatory message for the team.
Infinity War has broken the opening collection record previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens also beating the latter's domestic opening with a new record of $258 million in the USA alone. Lucas Film has accepted their defeat in the most gracious way possible and passed on their batten of force to Earth's mightiest heroes.
The official Star Wars Twitter account posted a nice little letter from Kathleen Kennedy to the Marvel team.
The note carries forwards the tradition of congratulating the new record-breaker by the makers of the film it surpasses. When Star Wars: The Force Awakens beat out the record set by Jurassic World ($208.8 million), Frank Marshall had tweeted, "Cheers to J.J., Kathy, the cast and crew, and DIS/LFL marketing teams!"
Prior to that, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige sent a message to the cast and crew of Jurassic World, as the movie managed to break the record set by The Avengers in 2012 ($207.4 million).
Well, looks like Feige is going to hold onto the letter of appreciation for a while now, as no other film currently has a competition to Infinity War, except its own sequel.
Congratulations, @MarvelStudios and @Avengers: #InfinityWar. pic.twitter.com/PnHfaouOlP— Star Wars (@starwars) May 1, 2018
Cheers to J.J., Kathy, the cast and crew, and DIS/LFL marketing teams! #TheForceAwakens @Disney @StarWars @Bad_Robot pic.twitter.com/oa0zwuAb2Q— Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) December 21, 2015
Congrats Mr. Spielberg @UniversalPics @Legendary @LeDoctor @colintrevorrow and especially @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/5DxlDM8pgK— Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) June 16, 2015
Well, looks like Feige is going to hold onto the letter of appreciation for a while now, as no other film currently has a competition to Infinity War, except its own sequel.
