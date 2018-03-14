English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Home Release Includes Silent Film Version
The music-only edit was revealed by the film's director Rian Johnson on Twitter, who called it his favourite special feature.
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in theaters on December 15, 2017. (Image: AP)
Fans of Star Wars: The Last Jedi buying the movie for home use will also get access to a cut of the movie where the only audio is of John Williams score.
The music-only edit was revealed by the film's director Rian Johnson on Twitter, who called it his favourite special feature.
The catch, however is that to access it, customers will have to sign up for the Movies Anywhere app, the Disney-backed digital movie aggregator which is the exclusive home for the score-only of Last Jedi.
(With IANS inputs)
Williams has teased a potential retirement from the franchise following next year's 'Episode IX'.
The Last Jedi’s out today in the states for digital download, blu in two weeks. Of all the special features, my favorite one is kinda hidden, so wanted to call it out. If you buy the movie anywhere online (or the blu) you have access to a music only version of TLJ.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018
This is the full movie, but with no dialogue, fx or backgrounds... just John’s score. I really wanted to put this out, it’s really something to see John’s music play with the movie, like a silent film.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018
The catch, however is that to access it, customers will have to sign up for the Movies Anywhere app, the Disney-backed digital movie aggregator which is the exclusive home for the score-only of Last Jedi.
Williams has teased a potential retirement from the franchise following next year's 'Episode IX'.
