Star Wars: The Last Jedi Home Release Includes Silent Film Version

The music-only edit was revealed by the film's director Rian Johnson on Twitter, who called it his favourite special feature.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2018, 2:12 PM IST
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in theaters on December 15, 2017. (Image: AP)
Fans of Star Wars: The Last Jedi buying the movie for home use will also get access to a cut of the movie where the only audio is of John Williams score.

The music-only edit was revealed by the film's director Rian Johnson on Twitter, who called it his favourite special feature.







The catch, however is that to access it, customers will have to sign up for the Movies Anywhere app, the Disney-backed digital movie aggregator which is the exclusive home for the score-only of Last Jedi.

(With IANS inputs)
Williams has teased a potential retirement from the franchise following next year's 'Episode IX'.

