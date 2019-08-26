Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Special Look Teases Story of a Generation Coming to End

The ninth film in the original Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker, will conclude the current Star Wars trilogy. Disney first unveiled the special look of the film at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. And now, the same has been released on YouTube.

The trailer opens on a nostalgic note combining footages from all nine Star Wars films. A voiceover from Luke takes over, who announces that there have been "a thousand generations, but this is your fight." Next, we see Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega) preparing for the biggest fight as battleships and space machines cover the limitless skies in space. As an element of surprise, Rey is seen wielding a red, double-sided lightsaber, ready to take up the fight with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the middle of a war-torn planet.

Sharing the special look on social media, the official account of Star Wars wrote, "The story of a generation comes to an end. Watch the #D23Expo Special Look for Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker. See the film in theaters on December 20."

The story of a generation comes to an end. Watch the #D23Expo Special Look for Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker. See the film in theaters on December 20. pic.twitter.com/YIzpXO4cBD — Star Wars (@starwars) August 26, 2019

The film is set to hit theaters for Christmas on December 20. The stellar star cast includes names like Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, Domhnall Gleeson as Hux, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Jimmy Vee as R2-D2, Billie Lourd as Kaydel Ko Connix, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Naomi Ackie as Jannah, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Fisher as Leia Organa.

See the trailer here:

