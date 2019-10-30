Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Stardom a Fine Balance Between Contentment and Ambition, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is having a fantastic run at the box office with consecutive hits and acclaimed films, says stardom by default makes one "an opinion leader".

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Stardom a Fine Balance Between Contentment and Ambition, Says Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is enjoying his stardom and doesn't feel any pressure, as the actor believes being a star comes with a responsibility of striking a balance between being content and ambitious.

The actor, who is having a fantastic run at the box office with consecutive hits and acclaimed films, says stardom by default makes one "an opinion leader".

"Everybody puts you on a pedestal and expects you to give an opinion on everything. At the same time, stardom is treading the thin line between contentment and ambition for your own sanity," Ayushmann said in an interview.

The Dream Girl actor said one can neither be completely content nor be purely ambitious. With complacency, an artiste won't be excited to work, on the other hand, if they are too grandiose, they tend to become "too bullish".

"You have to tread a middle path to be sane. Content and also ambitious at the same time. It's difficult. You approach a particular film with ambition, if it does well you have to be content.

"You can't feel 'I've to do better than this.' That's there at the back in your mind most of the time, but you just have to go with your craft and not think about commerce all the time. That's not your headache, it's the producers'," he added.

Ayushmann made his debut in the 2012 Shoojit Sircar directed film Vicky Donor, which marked a transition for him from a VJ to an actor. The 35-year-old actor said he was like a "lost cow" when he was working on his first film.

"I had no idea what was happening. There was nobody to guide me. I've actually learnt everything on my own. There was nobody there to tell me any diktat to follow. I discovered everything on my own. There was no 'outsider's complex' but I was lost, for sure. Since there was nobody to guide me, I was breaking rules. I didn't know any rule. That worked in my favor."

He will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bala, in which the actor plays a young man with receding hairline. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 7.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram