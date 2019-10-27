Stardom Comes with a Small Price, Says Hrithik Roshan
"The price is that you have to bear responsibility. You have to bear the social responsibility. You have to be accountable for things you say," said Hrithik Roshan in an interview.
In his 19-year run in Bollywood, actor Hrithik Roshan has tasted great success with hits such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Krrish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and his latest release, War. The actor believes stardom comes with a "small" price to pay.
Fondly called the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik made his acting debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and since then he has been on a roll with big films as Dhoom 2, Koi... Mil Gaya, Super 30 and Jodhaa Akbar among others.
Does high stardom come with a price tag? "The price is that you have to bear responsibility. You have to bear the social responsibility. You have to be accountable for things you say. You have to have a little sacrifice of your privacy," Hrithik told IANS.
The actor, who is currently basking in the success of War, has no reasons to complain.
"But it's a small price because stardom can be used for a lot of good things. There's a lot of thing you lose and gain as well. So, I don't think there should be any cause to complain," he said.
With the fame and popularity he enjoys, how does he cope with all the attention that comes his way?
"I take every situation as an opportunity. You can't fight what is happening, so you have to be on top of it and control it. When that happens you become stronger and and a better person. It's all good," he said.
Hrithik has been experimenting with content, too. He played the mathematics genius Anand Kumar in Super 30 earlier this year. From the usual larger-than-life characters to celebrating the simple Indian man as Anand Kumar, Hrithik is happy with the change in content.
"The change is actually is in the way we are detecting content now. It's becoming more real and people are connecting to it. The melodrama is gone and even the acting is very real. That change is making content seem more solid," he said.
Hrithik feels it is a good change.
"These films now are doing really well. So, what is going to happen is that people are not going to worry about what they make as long as the way they present it is real and impactful. So, I think it is a good change," he said.
