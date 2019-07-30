Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Stardom Comes With Price Tag, I Hardly Spend Time With My Family: Ayushmann Khurrana

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut and rose to fame with Vicky Donor in 2012.

IANS

Updated:July 30, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Stardom Comes With Price Tag, I Hardly Spend Time With My Family: Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Youtube/ A still from the song
Ayushmann Khurrana is savouring a hat-trick run of hits right now. After Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho last year, his new film Article 15 is also a hit. The actor, however, says stardom comes with a price. “I hardly get time with my family anymore. I was in Bombay for a couple of days but I hardly spent time (with my family). Living out of a suitcase is not easy. It makes life difficult,” Ayushmann said.

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann made his acting debut and rose to fame with Vicky Donor in 2012. He subsequent hits include Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15.

The actor has an interesting slate of films coming up. He will be seen in Dream Girl, Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in the months to come.

Talking about Ayushmann, his Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha said, “He is a very funny guy. When people work with him they get to see that. He’s got a really great comic timing. He’s just super funny. (He is a) Sweet guy and a thorough gentleman. We had a great filming experience.”

This will be the first time Nushrat and Ayushmann get to share screen space. The upcoming comedy drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

“As I heard the story of Dream Girl and the narration, I had a blast from the first scene to the last, so I told myself that I had to be a part of this film. It is a quirky -- a comedy of errors in a way. It’s an all-out Bollywood entertainer. You are going to have a laugh and enjoy the characters,” she said.

